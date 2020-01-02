7-Year Old Child Rushed to ER After he Swallowed AirPod

In a shocking turn of events, a child has swallowed AirPod and was rushed to ER. This happened during the New Year’s Eve and the mother is now warning other parents about the perils of wireless headphones.

The child swallowed AirPod when the family was gearing up for New Year. Kiara Stroud, the mother said that her seven-year-old son was playing with his Christmas present and accidentally swallowed the same. The parents were unaware that the child had swallowed AirPod and only came to know of this after an X-Ray. After being wheeled to the ER, the doctors discovered AirPod in the child with the help of AirPods. The AirPod was stuck in her son’s stomach just below his rib cage.

“We actually saw it because it has metal in it, so we could see it in the X-ray and I’m like, ‘This boy really swallowed his AirPod!”- Stroud. On questioning the child, it was found that he was confused about AirPod. Perhaps, the child was curious about the new AirPod and swallowed it accidentally.

Thankfully, things didn’t escalate further. The doctor said that AirPod will pass on its own and kid will be alright. On the other hand, the child is said that ‘I don’t want to be near my phone. I don’t want it to connect to my phone and start playing music.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ He’s a crazy kid.’

Our Take

The seven-year-old is out of danger. However, this also raises the question of whether or not you should hand over gadgets to young ones. More than often, it is very difficult to tutor them about gadgets and that is also because it is not age-appropriate. If you have kids in your house, make sure to store AirPod in a place that the kid cannot reach.

[via WSBTV]