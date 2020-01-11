Confirmed iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 Features Based on Leaks

2020 is the year when Apple might finally release an iPhone SE refresh. Or at least its spiritual successor which could possibly be called the iPhone 9. There are a lot of folks out there who are waiting for an iPhone SE 2 refresh with bated breath and they are possibly very excited with the news of a possible refresh.

The iPhone SE continues to remain popular among consumers despite its age and dated internals. It is the small size of the device that makes it popular among a niche of consumers. The device is long overdue for an upgrade and given its popularity, it makes sense for Apple to refresh it. However, Apple might just give us an iPhone 8 successor in the form of the iPhone 9 which could also act as an iPhone SE spiritual successor.

Below is everything that the leaks and rumors tell us about the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9.

iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9: What the Leak Tell Us

Display & Design

If you love the iPhone SE for its small size, you are going to be disappointed with the upcoming iPhone SE 2 refresh. Rumors point to the device featuring an iPhone 8-like design which means it would come with a 4.7-inch Retina display making it substantially bigger than the iPhone SE’s 4-inch display.

Leaked renders from earlier this month have also confirmed that the iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 will indeed feature an iPhone 8-esque design. This pretty much makes it clear that the iPhone SE 2 is going to be more like the iPhone 9 and it will act as a spiritual successor to the original iPhone SE.

The leaked renders show a handset that looks very similar to the iPhone 8 including a physical home button/Touch ID, no headphone jack, and chunky top and bottom bezels. While the iPhone SE did not have an IP certification, the iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 refresh will likely feature a certain degree of dust and water-resistance.

There is a possibility that Apple could use frosted glass on the iPhone 9, though this is not yet confirmed. Another possibility opened up by the use of the glass back is the inclusion of wireless charging, though Apple might just remove this feature for price reasons.

Internals

Perhaps one of the key reasons why Apple is working on an iPhone SE refresh/iPhone 9 is the dated internals of the 4-inch iPhone. The iPhone SE’s A9 chip has now started showing its age and there is a possibility that it might not support iOS 14 due for release in the second half of this year.

If rumors are anything to go by, the iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 will feature an A13 Bionic chip and 3GB RAM. It will be available with up to 128GB of storage space. The A13 Bionic is the same chip that’s found inside the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro series. It is based on the 7nm node and its GPU and AI processing capabilities are unrivaled in the market so far.

Keeping its price in mind, the iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 will miss out on 5G connectivity. Instead, the lack of 5G will help Apple differentiate the iPhone 9 from its 2020 iPhone lineup down the line.

Camera

The upcoming 4.7-inch iPhone refresh from Apple will feature a single camera at the rear. It will likely be a 12MP f/1.8 camera sensor, the same one which Apple uses on the iPhone 11 series.

If the iPhone 9 ends up packing an A13 Bionic chip, it will also be able to record 4K videos at 60fps. The phone will likely also come with Portrait mode since Apple is now able to deliver the feature using a single lens solution and machine learning as seen on the iPhone XR/11. The lack of an ultra-wide angle lens is a bummer as it is extremely handy to have but I guess Apple had to make this compromise due to cost reasons.

There’s no word on the front camera but again, the iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 refresh will likely feature a 12MP selfie camera as found on the iPhone 11 series.

Naming

Now, this is an area where there is a lot of confusion surrounding the iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9. Many people are hoping that Apple announces an iPhone SE refresh this year which is where the iPhone SE 2 naming rumor stems from. However, since Apple’s upcoming iPhone will feature an iPhone 8-like design and a 4.7-inch display, it is unlikely to be called the iPhone SE 2. If anything, the iPhone SE lineup is dead. Thus, it is the iPhone 9 naming which makes a lot more sense for Apple’s upcoming 4.7-inch iPhone.

Pricing

Reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 will carry a retail price of $399. While expensive for a smartphone with a 4.7-inch display, it would still make the phone cheaper than the iPhone 8 which is priced at $449. So, for $50 less, consumers would be getting a smartphone with more powerful internals and a better camera.

This pricing would also make the iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 the cheapest iPhone in Apple’s lineup. The iPhone 11 with its reduced $699 price tag has been selling like hotcakes since its release. The iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 will also do relatively well for the company especially in price-sensitive regions like Asia. It will also allow Apple to better compete with mid-range Android smartphones that do well in India, Thailand, China, and other nearby regions.

Release and Availability

If rumors are anything to go by, Apple will release the iPhone SE 2 towards the end of March 2020. That seems like an ideal time as well since the iPhone SE was also launched by the company in 2016 at an event in March. The device should then go on sale soon after that in most of the key markets of the world.

Are you looking forward to the release of the iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9? Will you be disappointed if it comes with a 4.7-inch screen thereby making it noticeably bigger than the iPhone SE? Or will you still upgrade to it from your iPhone SE? Drop a comment and let us know your thoughts!