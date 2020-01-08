Consumers Spent a Massive $1.4 Billion on the App Store Between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

Apple today announced that 2019 was a “historic” year for its Services business. It was the biggest year for the company’s Services business in terms of revenue and also in terms of new launches with the addition of Apple News+, Apple Arcade, and Apple TV+.

Apple says that customers spent a record $1.42 billion on the App Store between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. This marked a 16% increase from 2018. On New Year’s Day 2020 alone, customers spent $386 million on the App Store marking a 20% increase over 2019 and a new record. The company notes that developers have earned over $155 billion since the inception of the App Store in 2008.

“2019 was the biggest year for Services in Apple’s history. We introduced several exciting new experiences for our customers, all while setting the standard for user privacy and security,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. “We begin the new decade with incredible momentum and gratitude to our customers who have shown such enthusiasm for all of our Services, and we continue to celebrate the work of the world’s best creators, storytellers, journalists and developers.”

Other Apple services also did equally well in 2019. The new time-synced lyrics feature in the Music app in iOS 13 was used by over 50% Apple Music subscribers. As for Apple News, it manages to draw over 100 million active users from the US, UK, Australia and Canada. The company did not provide any relevant numbers related to Apple News+.

Apple is equally optimistic about its Services business in 2020. It hopes to “delight customers, collaborate with developers and creators, offering new levels of creativity, choice and innovation across original series and films, podcasts, music, news, games, apps, payments and unique experiences” that only it can deliver.