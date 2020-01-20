Court Refuses to Dismiss Apple’s Lawsuit against Former Chip Lead for Breach of Contract

Last month, it was reported that Apple had sued its former A-series chip lead for breach of contract. Gerard Williams III led the development of Apple’s A-series chips starting from the A7 found inside the iPhone 5s to the A12X that powers the iPhone XS/iPad Pro.

He left Apple in February 2019 to start his own company called Nuvia Inc. This led Apple to sue Williams for breach of the employment contract as it prevented him from indulging in any business activity that would compete with or “would be directly related to Apple’s business or products.”

On his part, Williams also countersued Apple for illegally monitoring his text messages and that Apple’s employment contract is not enforceable under the California law.

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Mark Pierce in a tentative ruling has said that the law does not allow an employee “to plan and prepare to create a competitive enterprise prior to termination if the employee does so on their employer’s time and with the employer’s resources.”

The judge also dismissed Williams’ claim of Apple invading his privacy and said that it could not be established that Apple was able to get their hands on the text messages via eavesdropping or recording confidential communication. However, Judge Mark Pierce has dismissed Apple’s bid for damages saying it has failed to show how Gerard was intentionally trying to harm the company through his activities.

Gerard’s lawyer already plans on contesting the judge’s findings at a hearing in San Jose on Tuesday. He argues that Gerard cannot be sued just for coming up with a new business idea while working at Apple.

[Via Bloomberg]