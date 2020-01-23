Deal: AirPods Pro Are Once Again on Sale on Amazon

If you are looking to buy the AirPods Pro, Amazon is once again accepting orders for the wireless earbuds at a discounted price. Due to overwhelming demand, Amazon had run out of stock of the AirPods Pro and had stopped accepting orders for it.

Now though, the e-commerce giant is once again accepting orders for the AirPods Pro. The wireless earbuds will be in stock on January 31, 2020, so if you place your order on Amazon now, you are likely going to get it in the first week of February. While the AirPods Pro retail for $249, Amazon has discounted them by $14 to $234.99.

That’s not a massive discount but considering the high demand for the AirPods Pro, this is still a lot. Chances are Amazon will run out of AirPods Pro stock sooner than later so if you intend on buying them, you should pull the trigger on the deal as soon as possible.

The AirPods Pro has received fantastic reviews from reviewers and consumers alike for its excellent sound quality and noise cancellation. Despite its steep price tag of $249, the wireless earbuds have been selling like hotcakes, with Apple reportedly shipping over 60 million AirPods in 2019.

Have you purchased the AirPods Pro yet? Or are you apprehensive of pulling the trigger on them due to their high price?