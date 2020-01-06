Deal: Amazon Offering Great Discounts on the 16-inch MacBook Pro

Apple’s excellent 16-inch MacBook Pro has been heavily discounted by Amazon. The deal takes over $200 off on both the Core i7 and i9 models that Apple sells.

The base 6-core Core i7 variant of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD, Radeon Pro 5300M GPU, and 16GB RAM is available for $2187.92, down from its usual price of $2,399. That’s a sweet discount of $211. You are still going to have to pay sales tax extra but the overall total should still be lower than the official retail price of $2,399.

The more powerful 8-core Intel Core i9 variant with 1TB SSD and Radeon Pro 5500M GPU, which usually retails for $2,799, is available for $2,56492. This means you are getting a discount of $234.08.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has been frequently discounted since its launch in early November. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the machine was available with discounts of as much as $250. The latest discount from Amazon are also pretty much in the same ballpark.

For most advanced users, the pre-configured options from Apple are pretty good. However, if you are a power user, you might consider upgrading the RAM on the machine to 32GB to further increase its lifespan.

Are you looking to buy the 16-inch MacBook Pro? Or are you waiting for Apple to refresh its 13-inch MacBook Pro with more powerful chips, a narrower bezel display, and its new Magic keyboard? Drop a comment and let us know!