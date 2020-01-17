Deal: Amazon Has Heavy Discounts on iPad Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro

Looking to buy a new iPad Pro or the 16-inch MacBook Pro? Amazon has you covered with some great deals on them. The e-commerce giant has heavily discounted Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro lineup as well as the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple is expected to announce its new iPad Pro lineup in March this year. However, the 2018 iPad Pro lineup is still plenty good and packs more than enough oomph irrespective of whatever you throw at it.

The 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi connectivity and 256GB storage is available for $799.99 on Amazon. It usually retails for $949 meaning you are looking at a discount of $149. The device is out of stock though so you are only going to get your hands on it by the end of January.

The 512GB and 1TB variants are also discounted, with the latter discounted by $199 which brings its price down to $1,149.

The Wi-Fi + Cellular variant of the 11-inch iPad Pro (64GB) is also down to $824.99 after a $124 discount. The higher-end storage variants have also been discounted by as much as $199.

Various variants of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro are seeing a similar discount of anywhere between $125 to $199 depending on which storage or Wi-Fi/Cellular variant you buy.

16-inch MacBook Pro

On the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Amazon is offering discounts of as much as $250. However, the machine is currently out of stock and it will only be back in stock by the end of this month. Nonetheless, if you don’t mind waiting, the deals from Amazon are definitely worth pulling the trigger on.

The base 6-core Core i7 variant of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD, Radeon Pro 5300M GPU, and 16GB RAM is available for $2149, down from its usual price of $2,399. That’s a sweet discount of $250. You are still going to have to pay sales tax extra but the overall total should still be lower than the official retail price of $2,399.

The more powerful 8-core Intel Core i9 variant with 1TB SSD and Radeon Pro 5500M GPU, which usually retails for $2,799, is available for $2,575. This means you are getting a discount of $224.

