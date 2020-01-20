Deal: Amazon Has Up to $300 Off on 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro

Jan 20, 2020

Amazon is once again back with some amazing deals on Apple’s MacBook Pro lineup. This time, apart from some sweet deals on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Amazon has also discounted the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

13-inch MacBook Pro

The base variant of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a quad-core Core i5 Intel processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage is available for $1,199. This is a flat $99 off of the usual price of $1,299 of the machine.

The 256GB storage variant sees a better deal and is available for $1,599 after a $199 discount.

Apple is expected to refresh its 13-inch MacBook Pro lineup with faster Intel chips, its newer Magic keyboard, and perhaps a slightly larger display. Nonetheless, the above deals on the 13-inch MacBook Pro are still pretty good and worth pulling the trigger on.

16-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon’s discount on the 16-inch MacBook Pro is even better than what it was offering last week. The machine is back-ordered so you will have to wait until the end of January to get your hands on it but the deal more than makes up for it.

The base 6-core Core i7 variant of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD, Radeon Pro 5300M GPU, and 16GB RAM is available for $2199 instead of its usual price of $2,399. That’s a sweet discount of $199. This is $50 higher than the deal Amazon was offering last week but still a pretty good one.

The best deal is on the 1TB variant of the 16-inch MacBook Pro which can be purchased at its lowest ever price. Packing an 8-core Intel Core i9 processor with 1TB SSD and Radeon Pro 5500M GPU, the machine is available for $2,499. That’s a $300 discount from its MSRP of $2,799. This is the lowest price we have ever seen on this machine and if you are in the market for a 16-inch MacBook Pro, you should definitely pull the trigger on this one.

