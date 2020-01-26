Deal: Costco Has the 16-inch MacBook Pro for Only $2,099 ($300 Off, Lowest Ever Price)

The deals on the 16-inch MacBook Pro just keep getting better. A week after we saw Amazon offering the lowest ever price on the machine, but now Costco has an even better deal on it.

Costco is offering a $300 discount on the base variant of the 16-inch MacBook Pro meaning you can get it for only $2,099 + taxes. That’s $100 less than what Amazon is currently charging for the machine. This is a great deal and in case there is no Costco nearby, you can take advantage of Best Buy’s price match offer to get the machine at a similar price.

What further sweetens the deal is that if you are a Costco member, you will get the 2nd year warranty for free. The return policy is also generous at 90 days. Costco is only showing the 16-inch MacBook Pro at a $200 discount, but it has the retail price listed at $2,299 instead of $2,399 leading to a total discount of $300.

The deal on the 8-core, 1TB variant of the 16-inch MacBook Pro is as good as what Amazon is offering. You are getting a total discount of $300 bringing the price of the machine down to $2,499. You do get the 2nd year warranty for free on the machine if you are a Costco member which does sweeten the deal, though it is better that you get AppleCare+ for the ultimate peace of mind.

If you are in the market to buy a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, the deals really don’t get better than this. So make sure to pull the trigger as soon as possible!