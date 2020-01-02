Dell Mobile Connect Will Offer iPhone Screen Mirroring, Wireless File Transfer

Dell has announced an update for its Mobile Connect Software that will allow iPhone owners to mirror their phone’s display to their Windows 10 PC. So far, Dell’s Mobile Connect app has only worked with Android phones and allowed them to wirelessly transfer files to/fro from their PC apart from mirroring their display.

Dell is now bringing the same functionality for iPhones. Apart from display mirroring, iPhone users will also be able to transfer files wirelessly from their Dell PC running Windows 10 wirelessly. Dell’s Mobile Connect app will work on its XPS, Vostro, and Alienware laptops running Windows 10.

Before this, iPhone users could only use the Mobile Connect app to get their notifications and text message on their PC. It is unclear how Dell is offering such functionality via its Mobile Connect app as no other third-party app offers a similar set of features for iPhones. In fact, even Apple does not offer wireless screen mirroring as a part of iPhone management in macOS Catalina or via iTunes.

It is unclear if Dell is working closely with Apple to bring this functionality to its Mobile Connect app or if it is using any other loophole. Dell will roll out deeper iPhone integration to its Mobile Connect app with updates in the coming months. The company is hoping to attract more customers and make its products stand out by offering such innovative features.