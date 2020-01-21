Disney+ Is Launching in Europe and the UK on March 24

Disney’s video streaming service will land in parts of Europe and the UK a week earlier than the originally planned date. It will be available to consumers starting on the 24th of March.

Disney has announced that its video streaming service, Disney+ will arrive in the UK and some parts of the EU on March 24. It will cost €6.99 a month or €69.99 annually in European countries. In the UK, Disney+ will cost £5.99 a month or £59.99 per year. It was originally planned to launch in the EU on March 31.

The European countries getting access to Disney+ on the 24th of March include Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland. Residents Belgium, the Nordics, and Portugal will be able to stream content from Disney+ in the summer of this year.

Disney+ consists of content from Disney, Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, and Star Wars (Lucas Films). The company has also produced some original content for its video streaming service to compete with the likes of Apple TV+, HBO Go, Netflix, and Prime Video. It reportedly launched in the US with almost 500 movies and over 7,500 TV episodes.

The Disney+ app will be available on all major devices and platforms, including Android, iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS. It will also be available for smart TVs from various brands, and on PlayStation as well as Xbox gaming consoles. Users can stream content on up to four screens at once and download it for offline use on up to ten devices.

The video streaming service also features kids-friendly content, multiple profiles (up to seven), and personalized recommendations. For kids, there will be an easy-to-use navigation interface to access age-appropriate content.

Our Take

With over 10 million subscribers within one day of its launch, we think Disney has a hit on its hands. And that’s due to its huge content library that it produced over the past few decades. Plus, there’s content from studios and media houses that it acquired in recent years, including Marvel, Lucas Films, National Geographic, and Pixar.

Disney+ will likely offer a tough fight to Apple’s own video streaming service as well as HBO, Netflix, and Prime Video.

[Source: Disney]