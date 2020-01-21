Turn your iPhone 11, iPhone XS into a Dashcam with DUBL Drive App

In this day and age, it is no brainer to install a good dashcam in your car. However, finding a good dashcam is a herculean task and the good ones are pretty expensive. The good news is that the DUBL Drive app helps you turn your iPhone into a dashcam. The app offers typical dashcam features like automatic recording based on impact, simultaneous recording on both front and rear cameras.

It is worth noting that Apple added the ability to use both front and rear camera simultaneously on iPhone 11 and even iPhone XS. The DUBL Drive app seems to leverage the same and offer smart two-way dash camera. Furthermore, the app makes use of accelerometer technology, g-force thresholds to activate recording in case of collision or accident.

DUBL Drive is a dash cam app that records the front and rear camera simultaneously, while also recording your speed and GPS location directly into the video. When heavy breaking or an impact is detected above 10 MPH, the app will record the next 30 seconds, and then automatically save the video to your library.

DUBL Drive comes with a free 7-day trial. Once the trial is over you can choose between subscription plans that range from $2/month to $15/year. The DUBL Drive app certainly has many use cases. Uber, Lyft drivers can simply install the app and setup dashcam right on their iPhones. That apart the app can also turn your iPhone into a GoPro and you can use it to record activities like skiing, trekking and much more.

The bottom line is that you get to use dashcam without having to invest in hardware. Most importantly, unlike traditional dashcam, you can use the DUBL Drive app for any activities without having to worry about permanent mounts. You can download the DUBL Drive app from the App Store and give it a go.