EEC Filing Hints at 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard

Yet another MacBook has appeared on the Eurasian Economic Commissions database. The unreleased MacBook Pro is expected to come with a 13-inch display alongside the new Magic Keyboard.

The new MacBook bears model number A2289 and Apple describes it as a “portable personal computer” that runs macOS 10.15. Also worth noting is that the document was filled in late December last year. That being said, we are not sure whether the device in question is a MacBook Pro or simply a MacBook.

After a series of rumors and leaks, Apple finally released 16-inch MacBook Pro late last year. The latest MacBook Pro comes with a slightly larger 16-inch display and is a massive upgrade in pretty much every sense. It also sports some design changes, for instance, the bezels surrounding the display are shrunk. Most importantly Apple has managed to fit in a larger display without increasing the overall footprint of the machine.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro debuted with the much-rumored Magic Keyboard with scissor keys. Ming Kuo had predicted that all 2020 MacBooks will come with Magic Keyboard. By this logic, the unreleased MacBook on the Eurasian database is likely to come with a scissor-switch keyboard. Also, we are not sure whether the new 13-inch MacBook will replace the ongoing model or if it will be offered as a new variant.

EEC filings have been a telltale sign of upcoming Apple devices. Typically, the EEC fillings are done months before the release date. In all likelihood, Apple might release the new MacBook in the second half of this year. I personally feel that notebooks with a 13-inch display hit the sweet spot. They are neither too large to handle nor too small to pose an inconvenience.

