You Can Export Your Apple Card Monthly Transactions into CSV Files Starting Today

If you are an Apple Card user and always wanted to glance through your monthly transactions made using the card in your favorite finance app, you can do that starting today.

Apple has announced that Apple Card users can now export their monthly statements into the CSV (comma-separated value) format. It’s a basic format that all finance and spreadsheet apps support. The iPhone maker also plans on allowing customers to export the data into OFX (Open Financial Exchange) in the near future, so keep an eye out for that as well.

This means that you can export your monthly Apple Card transactions statement into a CSV file and then import it into your favorite budgeting and finance app. Why would anyone want to do that? Well, some people like to collate all their financial transactions in one app, making it easy to glance through all the data in one place.

To export a CSV file, all you need to do is to go into your Apple Card balance, pick a monthly statement, and then tap on Export Transactions. This new feature would only work if you have been using the Apple Card long enough to have at least one monthly statement in the system.

Prior to the rollout of the CSV export feature, you would have to resort to using a third-party online tool to convert Apple Card PDF monthly statements into CSV files.

If you didn’t know already, Apple Card is a joint venture between Apple and Goldman Sachs, and it was launched in the August of last year. The Titanium engraved card (Mastercard) has concealed card numbers, and it offers various benefits and features, including cash backs, rewards, spend tracking. It is easy to sign up via an iPhone and there no annual fee.

Our Take

The Apple Card already shows enough visual data on transactions such as available card balance, latest transactions, payment due date, weekly activity, the places where transactions took place, and the cashback amount. However, some third-party budgeting and finance apps might be able to parse that data to show you even more information.

If you are an Apple Card user, try out the new feature and let us know how it worked out for you in the comments section below.