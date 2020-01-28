Facebook Claims Apple Should Be Blamed for Jeff Bezos’ iPhone Hack via WhatsApp

After reports of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ iPhone getting hacked via a WhatsApp message, Facebook vice president claimed that it might an iPhone problem rather than a WhatsApp issue.

Amazon Inc. founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos‘ iPhone was reportedly hacked via a simple WhatsApp message that was sent by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. According to Vice, the message consisted of a 4.22 MB video, and upon receiving it, a massive amount of data was reportedly exfiltrated from the phone.

Saudi Arabia’s embassy has denied any involvement in the alleged hack, calling it absurd. On the other hand, Facebook vice president Nicola Mendelsohn mentioned in a video interview with Bloomberg that it could be an issue with the iPhone’s security rather than a security vulnerability in WhatsApp. The instant messaging platform in question is owned by Facebook.





Our Take

Mendelsohn said, “One of the things that it highlights is actually some of the potential underlying vulnerabilities that exist on the actual operating systems on phones,” during a video interview with Bloomberg Television at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. She said that Facebook takes every allegation regarding its security very seriously but doesn’t comment on any individual story.

This is not the first time Facebook or the entities it owns have been under the scanner for failing privacy and security. The social media giant was involved in the Cambridge Analytica scandal and Mark Zuckerberg had to appear in front of the US Congress for testimonies.

On the other hand, Apple takes pride in the privacy and security it offers for its products and services. Even under pressure from the FBI and the President of the US, the company didn’t unlock the iPhones of users that have been under investigation in various cases.

[Via Bloomberg]