This iOS App Can Record Videos from Two Camera Sensors Simultaneously

FiLMiC Pro’s new iOS app DoubleTake can record videos through two different cameras at the same time. This free app works on all 2018 and 2019 iPhones, and it is available on the App Store.

During the launch event of the iPhone 11 last year, FiLMiC Pro demonstrated an ability to preview and record videos from multiple cameras simultaneously using an iPhone. The feature was supposed to make its way to the FiLMiC Pro app, but the release got delayed. Now, the app developer has released the feature as a standalone app for recent iPhones from 2018 and 2019.

The DoubleTake app from FiLMiC Pro is now available on the App Store for free. It is compatible with the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The company says that the simultaneous video recording feature works with two camera sensors at the same time. The feature is planned to be introduced within the FiLMiC Pro app later this year.

The app uses iOS 13’s multi-cam video APIs to make the feature possible. It allows users to preview videos from all four cameras (one at the front and three on the rear) at the same time on an iPhone 11 Pro or an iPhone 11 Pro Max and lets them choose any two cameras to record simultaneous videos from. The video resolution is limited to 1080p only, though.

DuetCam is another app that has a similar feature, and the app was launched soon after the launch of the iPhone 11 series. However, the DoubleTake app has a better UI and some more advanced controls which are helpful for professional videographers.

Our Take

The multi-cam video recording feature on the DoubleTake app can be helpful in various use cases, especially for those who shoot a lot of interviews on the go. It can also be used by those who record adventure and travel videos.

We won’t be surprised if more similar apps make their way to the App Store. Even Android phone makers are trying to bring a similar feature to their upcoming devices, and OnePlus has teased the feature for its upcoming smartphone.

[Download App: DoubleTake For iOS]