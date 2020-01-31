Future Apple Devices Could Recognize and Display Handwriting

Handwriting recognition seems like a thing of the past as not many gadgets feature it nowadays. Well, a new patent application from Apple suggests that the Cupertino-based tech giant is developing new ways of handwriting recognition to bring back the old feature into modern-day devices.

The company’s new patent is dubbed as Device, Method, and Graphical User Interface for Simulating and Interacting with Handwritten Text. According to it, Apple’s new tech will allow inputting text through handwriting, display it on the screen, and show the actual handwriting in the text format instead of standard characters.

The brand explains it in the patent that using handwriting as a text input will make the user experience much more natural. And that it will cut down the usage of mouse and trackpads for navigating through UI and controlling the objects on the screen. Unfortunately, Apple didn’t reveal in which kind of devices will it put the new tech, if it ever does.