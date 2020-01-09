Future iPhones Can Act as Emergency Beacons Even in Places With No Cellular Service

Apple is working on a new technology for modern electronic devices that can help you connect to the authorities and send a distress signal to nearby users in an emergency even when your device doesn’t have a cellular network reception.

As you might know, all modern devices with a cellular network service, like smartphones and tablets, have a facility for you to connect with emergency services, even when your device is out of coverage area. They can do so by using a network of another network operator. However, what if you are in an emergency in an area where there is absolutely no signal reception of any cellular network operator? Well, that is where Apple’s new tech comes into play.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has filed an application for a patent today for a technology that the brand is calling Enhanced Emergency Beacon Sending Procedure. This new feature allows devices with a radio service to send a distress signal to nearby devices, so that a person in an emergency can connect with nearby people, in circumstances where the user’s handset does not have cellular signal reception to communicate with emergency services.

Since this technology can be implemented in any device with a radio, Apple will most likely enable this feature in all of its existing devices with a radio service, like iPhone, iPad, and Watch. So, if you have an iPhone and you happen to be in an emergency in an area where there is no network reception, your iPhone may be able to send a distress signal to nearby Apple products. However, what if nearby people don’t have an Apple device, but instead an Android smartphone?

Well, Apple has thought about that, which is why, the patent talks about implementing the feature in non-Apple devices as well, such as Android phones, suggesting that the brand wants to make the new tech a universal standard. The patent doesn’t end there. It also talks about Emergency Power Save Mode. It helps a device minimize its battery usage by turning off the display and other unnecessary features to save energy and use it to send a distress signal for an extended period of time.

Since Apple has just filed for the patent, the new technology might take a considerable amount of time to make it to the brand’s devices. And even more so for other brands to adopt the latest tech and implement it in their devices.

Our Take:

There are plenty of cases where people could have been saved if they could contact emergency services on time, which they couldn’t due to the lack of cellular networks in the area. And Apple’s Enhanced Emergency Beacon Sending Procedure is set to solve the issue and save many lives with it.

Have you been in an emergency before where you weren’t able to connect with the authorities due to bad signal reception? Do let us know in the comments below.