This Galaxy S20 Plus Leak Shows What 5G iPhones Will be Up Against

Looks like upcoming iPhones that Apple reportedly plans to release later this year would face fierce competition from Samsung’s offerings. A new leak shows the final name of the South Korean smartphone giant’s flagship phone along with its design and cameras.

The folks over at XDA Developers have posted exclusive live images of the Galaxy S20+ 5G a full month ahead of its official unveiling that’s scheduled to happen on February 11. Looking at the images, we can see what 2020 iPhones would be up against.

The Galaxy S20+ 5G moniker, which can be seen on the phone’s boot screen tells us that it will indeed have a 5G variant. It won’t be the highest-end smartphone in the series, though. Various trusted sources claim that the company will also release a Galaxy S20 Ultra, which would reportedly come with some killer specs, including a bonkers 108MP camera and 5x optical zoom. But first, let us focus on the Galaxy S20+ for now.

At the front, there’s a 6.7-inch QHD AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a centered punch-hole for the 10MP selfie camera. There appears to be a quad-camera setup on the rear along with an LED flash and an additional microphone for better audio quality in videos. It is being reported that the camera setup uses newer 12MP camera sensors with 1.8-micron pixels for much higher clarity, wider dynamic range, and lower noise.

Within the phone’s rectangular camera assembly, there are expected to be a primary wide-angle camera, an ultra-wide-angle camera, and a telephoto camera. The fourth camera could either be a macro camera or a 3D ToF camera. The phone is rumored to feature an ability to record 8K videos at 30fps.

The phone is expected to come equipped with the recently announced 7nm Snapdragon 865 processor from Qualcomm. Some markets will get the 7nm Exynos 990 version of the phone, though. The 5G variant of the phone will reportedly support sub-6GHz as well as mmWave 5G networks in the US and other major markets. Countries that do not have 5G networks should get access to the 4G variants of the Galaxy S20 series.

Our Take

The 2020 iPhones are expected to be launched in 4G-only and 4G+5G variants. As per the latest research note from noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will release its upcoming phones in the second half of 2020 and come they will support both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G modems.

The new iPhones aren’t expected to have a notch-less screen or a camera with 8K video recording, features that are expected to be included in the Galaxy S20. It is also being reported that the Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra would come with 4500mAh and 5000mAh batteries, which could offer an upper hand to Samsung compared to the iPhones.

It looks like Apple should be slightly worried about the launch of the Galaxy S20 series. And by the time the Cupertino-based firm releases its next-generation iPhones, it would be time for Samsung to launch the Galaxy Note 20 series with even more improvements. Are you excited about this year’s flagship phones from Apple and Samsung?

Let us know what would you prefer to pick up as your smartphone choice for this year.

[Via XDA Developers]