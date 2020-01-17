Gameloft’s Car Racing Game Asphalt 9: Legends Lands On Mac App Store

One of the most-awaited car racing games from Gameloft has finally been released for macOS. The game was originally developed for smartphones and tablets, and it has now been ported for Macs using Apple’s Catalyst framework.

Gameloft’s popular mobile car racing game, Asphalt 9: Legends, which made its debut on Android, iOS, iPadOS, and Windows two years ago, has finally made it to Macs. You can now download it in your iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Mini, Mac Pro, or MacBooks via the Mac App Store.

Apple had announced the Catalyst framework during WWDC last year. The framework makes it easier for developers to port their iOS or iPadOS apps and games to macOS. Numerous developers, including DC, Gameloft, Jira, Post-It, and Twitter, had teased their Catalyst apps and games during WWDC 2019. However, mentions of DC and Gameloft games were removed from Apple’s website, scaring hopeful users.

After a few delays, Gameloft finally released Asphalt 9: Legends on the Mac App Store earlier today. The free-to-play game contains in-app purchases and comes with a file size of 2.5GB. You need to be running macOS 10.15 or newer versions of the operating system to be able to install the game.

Some early reviews claim that there’s no way to cross-play the game across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. Since it is basically the same codebase, it should not be too hard for Gameloft to fix the issue.

Although Apple makes it sound like porting iOS apps to macOS via Catalyst is easy, developers have been crying foul about difficulties they’re experiencing with the framework. However, the iPhone maker is trying to help developers by releasing more resources and support.

Allegory, Carrot Weather, GoodNotes 5, Jira, LookUp, MakePass, Rosetta Stone, Trip-It, Twitter, and Zogo Sign are some of the Catalyst apps you can install on your Mac right now. We expect to see even more Catalyst-powered apps and games hitting the Mac App Store over the next few months.

[Download From Mac App Store]