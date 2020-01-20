Garmin’s Latest Tactix Smartwatch Comes with Stealth Mode, Tactical Features, More

Are you worried about smartwatches giving away your personal data? Garmin’s Tactix Delta is a rugged privacy focussed smartwatch lineup. Garmin has released the fourth generation which comes with a 1.6-inch display.

The Garmin Tactix Delta also comes with a power management feature that predicts a power plan based on your usage patterns. Most importantly, the Garmin Tactix comes with a stealth mode that blocks features that store or shares your information. Garmin also offers a kill switch which will erase all the data, in case of emergency.

Form meets function with the new ruggedly designed tactix Delta including knurled buttons that are easy to press, even with gloves, combined with specialised tactical features like Jumpmaster mode, waypoint projection, dual-position GPS and more”- Garmin.

We need to understand that Garmin Tactix Delta is meant for military personals. GPS functionality and other details can pose severe security risks. Furthermore, the company has also baked in new “tactical features” which seem to be a military focus. For instance, the Jumpmaster mode makes use of dual-position GPS and displays two sets of coordinates simultaneously. The mode is useful for skydivers. You will also get topographic mapping, navigation features, barometric altimeter, compass and support for multiple Global Navigation Satellite Systems.

Other features on Garmin include the ability to store up to 2000 songs, receive notification from the smartphone, and Garmin Pay. The company claims a battery life of 21 days in smartwatch mode, however the same can be increased to 80 days by using battery saver watch mode. Fitness features on the Tactix Delta include support for outdoor activities, training, wellness features, running centric features like target split pace, actual split pace, map for more than 2,000 ski resorts and 41,000 golf courses.

The Garmin Tactix Delta is available now and priced at $899.99.

[via Business Wire]