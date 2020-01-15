High-End 2020 iPhones Will Feature 6GB RAM

UBS analyst Timothy Accuri and Munjal Shah in their latest note claim that Apple will be launching four new iPhones in 2020 with screen sizes of 5.4-inch, two with 6.1-inch, and one with 6.7-inch.

The analysts believe that Apple will offer the 5.4-inch iPhone and one 6.1-inch iPhone with a dual-camera system at the rear. These iPhones will also pack 4GB RAM.

The other two high-end iPhones — one with a 6.1-inch display and another one with a 6.7-inch display — will feature a triple-camera system along with a 3D sensing ToF camera. These iPhones will also feature 6GB RAM for improved multitasking performance. The inclusion of 6GB RAM is something that was claimed by Barclays analyst last month as well.

All four iPhones are expected to feature 5G connectivity.

The analysts mirror what other rumors and analysts have been saying as well. Apple will launch four new iPhones with completely new screen sizes this year and varying specs. The high-end models will feature an additional ToF sensor for AR purposes, though all models will feature 5G.

It looks like the 2020 iPhones are going to bring about a major overhaul in Apple’s iPhone lineup. Apart from new screen sizes, they are also expected to come with a completely new design, 5G, improved cameras, OLED display across the lineup, and more.

