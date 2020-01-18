How to Find Your Top Playing Songs in Apple Music

If you listen to music via music streaming services like Apple Music, you get access to unlimited music, curated playlists, and radio stations. There’s always something new to listen to, but there are songs that get stuck in your mind and you always go back to them and listen to over and over. Have you ever thought of finding those songs that you listen to the most?

Well, there’s a way you can find your top playing songs in Apple Music, be it while using an iPhone or an iPad or while using macOS or Windows. You can also find them while using Apple TV. So, how can you do it?

Find Top Playing Songs in Apple Music on iPhone, iPad, and Android

Step 1: Open the Apple Music app on your iPhone or iPad, or on an Android device.

Step 2: Click on the Library tab.

Step 3: Click on Playlists.

Step 4: Scroll down to find the ‘Top 25 Most Played’ playlist.

Step 5: Click on it to find all your top 25 most played songs.

Find Top Playing Songs in Apple Music on macOS

Step 1: Launch the Music app on your iMac, iMac Pro, Mac, Mac Mini, or Mac Pro.

Step 2: On the left side of the app, you would find a sidebar.

Step 3: Scroll down on the sidebar and you will find the ‘Top 25 Most Played’ playlist.

Step 4: Click on the playlist and you will find all your top 25 most played songs.

You can also find out more top-playing songs by doing this:

Click on ‘Songs’ under the Library on the left-side sidebar of the Music app.

You’ll find a list of all your songs. Here you can find the column that says ‘Plays’ on it.

Click on the column header once and the list will be sorted by the most played songs.

Find Top Playing Songs in Apple Music Using iTunes on Windows 10

Step 1: Launch the iTunes app on your PC or laptop running Windows 10.

Step 2: On the left side of the iTunes app, you would find a sidebar.

Step 3: You will find the ‘Top 25 Most Played’ playlist.

Step 4: Click on the playlist and you will find all your top 25 most played songs on the right.

You can also find out more top-playing songs in Apple Music on Windows 10 by doing this:

Click on ‘Songs’ under the Library on the left-side sidebar of the iTunes app. You’ll find a list of all your songs. Here you will see a column that says ‘Plays’ on its header. Click on the ‘Play’ column header once and the list will be sorted by the most played songs.

Find Top Playing Songs in Apple Music on Apple TV

Step 1: Launch the Apple Music app on your Apple TV.

Step 2: Switch over to the Library tab on the top.

Step 3: Now scroll in the playlists section and then click on the ‘Top 25 Most Playing’ playlist.

Step 4: You can find the 25 most playing songs in this playlist and it always gets updated.