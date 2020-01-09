How to Jailbreak iOS 13.3 Using Ra1nUSB on a Windows PC

It has been almost two months since the first version of checkra1n was released allowing iPhone 5s to iPhone X owners to jailbreak their device running iOS 13. However, the tool is only available for macOS meaning users with Windows PC have not been able to jailbreak their PC.

While the team behind checkra1n is working on an official Windows tool, there has not been any update from them as to when it would be released to the public. Thankfully, an alternate tool dubbed Ra1nUSB has been released which will allow iPhone 5s – iPhone X owners to jailbreak their device running iOS 13 – iOS 13.3 using a Windows or Linux PC.

To be clear, Ra1nusb is not a tool that you can install on Windows. Instead, you need to create a bootable USB containing ra1nusb which you then need to boot into on your Windows or Linux PC. It will then boot a pre-packaged version of macOS from where you can run the checkra1n tool and proceed to jailbreak your iPhone.

This method is way more complicated than simply using checkra1n in macOS or simply waiting for the official checkra1n tool for Windows. However, if you are desperate to jailbreak your iPhone running iOS 13 – iOS 13.3 on a Windows PC, this is perhaps your only option.

Using Ra1nUSB: Things to Know

There are two different variants of Ra1nUSB, one for Intel PCs and another for AMD PCs.

For the entire process, you will need access to a USB drive with at least 8GB of free space.

The method requires you to change some settings in the BIOS of your computer.

There is a high probability that Ra1nUSB will simply not boot on your PC. There’s not much you can do to bypass this problem.

If everything works as intended, you can jailbreak iPhone 5s to iPhone X running iOS 12.3 – iOS 13.3. Selected iPad models are also compatible with the tool.

If you are not comfortable with the steps mentioned above, I will strongly recommend you to avoid using Ra1nUSB. Instead, try to get hold of a Mac from your friend and simply run the checkra1n tool on it to jailbreak your iPhone.

Compatible Devices

Since Ra1nUSB is just a pre-packaged version of Checkra1n, it is compatible with the same set of devices as the latter. Below is a list of all compatible devices:

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPad mini

iPad mini 2

iPad mini 3

iPad Air

The tool will work on all the devices mentioned above as long as they are running iOS 13 – iOS 13.3. Ra1nUSB does not support newer iPhones like the iPhone 11 series or the iPhone XS.

How to Use Ra1nUSB to Jailbreak Your iPhone Running iOS 13.3

Step 1: Download Ra1nUSB for your Intel or AMD PC. Also, install etcher and proceed to create a bootable USB drive using the tool. Select the Ra1nUSB image file when prompted during the setup process.

Step 2: Shut down your PC and boot into its BIOS by pressing the F10/F12 or DEL button during the startup process. In the BIOS, go ahead and disable the following features:

VT-D

EL SerialPort

SecureBoot

Stack Network

Fastboot

Wake on LAN

While you are at it, enable the Virtualization option in the BIOS. Make sure to save the changes before exiting the BIOS.

Step 3: Plug in the bootable Ra1nUSB pen drive and then switch on your PC again. Make sure to boot off the pen drive instead of Windows. From Clover bootloader, select the Boot macOS Install from Ra1nUSB option.

Wait for a few minutes as the pre-packaged macOS image boots on your PC. If you end up getting any error during the boot process, there’s not much you can do. You can try again but that’s unlikely to solve the problem.

Step 4: If Ra1nUSB manages to boot on your PC, you should see a macOS-like installer screen. You do not need to proceed with the installation of macOS. Instead, at the top, click Utilities followed by Terminal.

Step 5: Type “ra1nusb” in the Terminal window and press Enter. This should open the Checkra1n jailbreak tool which you can then use to jailbreak your iPhone or iPad running iOS 13 – iOS 13.3. You can follow this guide from Step 3 on how to use the Checkra1n jailbreak tool.

As you can see from the steps above, the method to jailbreak your iPhone running iOS 13 is relatively more complicated than simply running the checkra1n jailbreak tool on macOS. The Ra1nUSB tool will most likely fail to boot in most PCs especially if they are particularly old.