iOS 13.3.1 Beta 2 Adds Toggle to Disable Ultra Wideband Chip

Last month, it was discovered that the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro were requesting location data in the background even if the user had turned location services off. Apple had clarified that it was due to the new Ultra Wideband chip inside its new phones.

With the release of the second iOS 13.3.3.1 beta, Apple has added the ability to completely disable the Ultra Wideband chip on the iPhone 11 series. As spotted by Twitter user @BrandonButch, the toggle is located under Settings -> Privacy -> Location Services -> System Services. From here, one needs to disable the Networking & Wireless option. When one toggles the feature off, they are given a warning that “Turning off location for Networking & Wireless may affect Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Ultra Wideband performance.”

Apple had clarified that the Ultra Wideband chip needs to be disabled in certain locations to meet international regulatory requirements. Due to this, iOS Location Services periodically checks the location of an iPhone to disable ultra wideband when required. The company had also clarified that it does not collect this location data and it is only used for the management of the ultra wideband chip.

Apple had then stated that it would add a toggle to its iPhones to completely disable the Ultra Wideband chip with a future iOS update.