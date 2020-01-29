iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1: What’s New

Earlier today, Apple released the iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 update. Despite being a minor point release, the updates bring plenty of fixes and changes to the table.

If you are wondering what changes and improvements Apple has made in iOS 13.3.1, read our roundup below.

What’s New in iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1

Option to Disable U1 Chip

The iOS 13.3.1 update introduces a toggle to disable the Ultra wideband U1 chip on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series. The toggle first made its debut in the iOS 13.3.1 beta 2 build.

Secure Communication Limits

Apple has fixed an issue in Screen Time that allowed one to bypass Communication Limits and add a contact without entering the passcode.

Indian English Voice for Siri

The HomePod OS 13.3.1 update adds support for Indian English voices.

Apart from the above changes, iOS and iPadOS 13.3.1 comes with a number of bug fixes. Below is the official change-log of the update:

– Fixes an issue in Communication Limits that could allow a contact to be added without entering the Screen Time passcode

– Adds a setting to control the use of location services by the U1 Ultra Wideband chip

– Addresses an issue that could cause a momentary delay before editing a Deep Fusion photo taken on ‌iPhone 11‌ or iPhone 11 Pro

– Resolves an issue with Mail that could cause remote images to load even when the “Load Remote Images” setting is disabled

– Fixes an issue that could cause multiple undo dialogs to appear in Mail

– Addresses an issue where FaceTime could use the rear facing ultra-wide camera instead of the wide camera

– Resolves an issue where push notifications could fail to be delivered over Wi-Fi

– Addresses a CarPlay issue that could cause distorted sound when making phone calls in certain vehicles

– Introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod

Have you updated your iPhone or iPad to iOS 13.3.1/iPadOS 13.3.1? Noticed any other changes that are not mentioned above? Drop a comment and let us know about it!