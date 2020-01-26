iOS 14 Rumored to Support the Same iPhones as iOS 13

A new rumor claims that iOS 14 will support the same set of devices as iOS 13. However, iPadOS will drop support for some older iPads.

iOS 13 dropped support for a number of popular iPhones including the iPhone 5s and iPhone 6, and it only supported iPhone 6s or newer. Given that Apple dropped support for two older generations of iPhones at one go, it makes sense for the company to not drop support for the iPhone 6s this year. The iPhone SE is also incredibly popular and Apple will possibly try to support it for as long as possible.

iOS 14 Compatible Devices

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

The rumor points to Apple dropping support for the iPad mini 4 and the iPad Air 2. These devices are powered by the A8/X chip which was found inside the iPhone 6.

Apple branched out iPadOS from iOS 13 last year and announced a number of iPad-centric features that were missing in iOS 13. It is possible that iOS 14 will introduce some more powerful new features that will lead Apple to drop support for the iPad mini 4 and iPad Air 2.

The publication does note that iOS 14 is still under development and it is entirely possible that the final release ends up dropping support for the iPhone SE and iPhone 6s.

iOS 14 and the next version of iPadOS will debut at WWDC 2020 which will likely take place in June 2020.

[Via iPhonesoft]