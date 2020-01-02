This iPad Pro Keyboard Dock Has A Multi-Touch Trackpad

A brand new keyboard accessory from Brydge released for the iPad Pro converts the tablet into a full-fledged laptop-like design. It has a full-sized backlit keyboard and a multitouch trackpad.

Brydge makes impressive accessories for devices from Apple, Google, and Microsoft. A few of its popular accessories include keyboards docks for devices in the Surface and Pixel lineups. Now, the company has released a keyboard dock for the iPad Pro. The Brydge Pro+ for the iPad Pro features a full-size backlit keyboard and a trackpad.

While the keyboard, with its adjustable backlight, dedicated numbers row, and multimedia keys, is impressive, its most distinguishing feature is the large glass trackpad that supports multitouch. The company has made use of iPadOS 13’s cursor feature via the Assistive Touch option.

The cursor support in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 is still in its infancy, and it really only supports mice right now. However, Brydge has gone the extra mile in converting trackpad touches into mouse movements, so it remains to be seen how it works. The firm says that the accessory will become even better as Apple keeps on improving the Assistive Touch feature in the future, but what if the iPad maker doesn’t improve the feature?

The Brydge Pro+ is made using machined aluminum. It will be first available in Space Gray. It connects to the iPad Pro wirelessly via Bluetooth 4.1 and supports 180 degrees of angle adjustments. On a single charge, it should last three months, as per the company’s claims.

Priced at $199.99, the Brydge Pro+ will be available for the 11-inch iPad Pro. The variant for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Gen.) will cost $229.99. And the accessory will begin shipping late next month for the first 500 customers, while others should expect it to be shipped to their doorsteps sometime in late March.

If you are interested in a keyboard dock for your iPad Pro, you should check out the Brydge Pro+ and register for it.

[Source Brydge]