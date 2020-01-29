iPhone 11 Has Been the Best-Selling iPhone since October

The slight reduction in the iPhone 11 prices has done wonders for Apple. The device has been in strong demand since its launch and unsurprisingly, it was the top-selling iPhone every week for the entire Oct-Dec quarter. This was revealed by Apple’s CEO Tim Cook at the Q1 2020 earnings call.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have also done great and were in high demand throughout the quarter. In fact, Apple says that all three iPhone models were its most popular iPhones throughout the quarter. What this means is that the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series beat the older and cheaper iPhones in terms of demand despite carrying a higher price tag.

The company did note that Apple Card installments and trade-ins have helped in boosting iPhone sales. Thanks to a strong marketing push from Apple, the company saw iPhone trade-ins at its retail store double year-over-year. As for Apple Card installments, while it did boost iPhone sales, its limited availability meant its growth was limited.

Apple has seen double-digit growth in iPhone sales in the United States, UK, France, Singapore, India, Turkey, and a few other regions thanks to its 2019 iPhone lineup.

The iPhone XR was also Apple’s top-selling iPhone every month since its release. Now, that spot is occupied by its successor, the iPhone 11. The latter offers largely the same experience as the iPhone 11 Pro series, though it makes a few compromises to reach its $699 price tag including using an LCD display and missing out on a telephoto lens.

Apple announced its Q1 2020 earnings earlier today where it reported record revenues and profit.