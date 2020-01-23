iPhone 11 Fails to Rank in Top 10 in DxOMark’s Camera Ranking

DxOMark is out with its iPhone 11 camera review, a few months after the device had first gone on sale. The device has the same primary and ultra-wide angle camera setup as the iPhone 11 Pro series and only misses out on a telephoto sensor.

While the iPhone 11 Pro scored 117 points in DxOMark’s camera testing, the iPhone 11 managed to score 109 points. In the photo benchmark, the iPhone 11 scored 112 points while the iPhone 11 Pro had managed to score 124 points. The 12 points difference between the two phones can be attributed to the lack of a telephoto sensor on the iPhone 11 which also affects its Bokeh performance. In the video benchmark, the iPhone 11 scored 101 points, just one point less than the iPhone 11 Pro.

DxOMark notes that the iPhone 11 “is a very capable device for both stills and video.” It provides accurate and consistent exposure along with vivid and pleasant colors. Its ultra-wide performance is also excellent. However, the lack of a telephoto sensor means the zoom quality is poor at medium and long range and the focal length for portrait photos is also not ideal.

In the video department, the color, exposure, and dynamic range are the strong points of the iPhone 11. However, the device is prone to some white balance instabilities and a jello effect is also visible while walking.

Despite its strong performance, the iPhone 11 fails to make it to the top 10 list of the DxOMark rankings. It is bested by the likes of the Pixel 4, Huawei P30 Pro/Mate 30 Pro, Galaxy S10/Note10, Mi Note10, and others. If anything, it shows just how stiff the competition has become in the camera department in the smartphone market.

Our Take

Do you agree with DxOMark’s ranking of the iPhone 11 based on its camera performance? The device is ranked below the likes of the Honor 20 Pro, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, and OnePlus 7 Pro. These devices might have a higher resolution camera sensor and offer a higher level of optical zoom, but the iPhone 11 will offer a better real-life experience than them while capturing photos. What are your thoughts on the iPhone 11’s camera performance?

[Via DxOMark]