iPhone 11 Series Makes Up Two-Thirds of All iPhone Sales in the US During the Holiday Quarter

The iPhone 11 series seems to be a hit among buyers in the US, at least during the holiday quarter. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max seem to have made up more than two-thirds of all iPhone sales in the country.

According to a new sales reported from CIRP, consumers appear to be pretty impressed by the iPhone 11 series. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max accounted for 69% of all iPhones sold in the US in the October to December quarter of 2019.

The iPhone 11, which is the most affordable smartphone in the series, has been the most popular model, which is not surprising at all. It accounted for 39% of all iPhone sales in the country during the previous quarter. The iPhone 11 is said to be the best-selling smartphone in the world last year. The iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro seem to have acquired close to 15% share in all iPhone sales.

The iPhone XR is still enjoying its popularity, all thanks to its cheaper price tag of $599. Compared to the holiday sales figures from 2018, the CIRP reports that the average selling price of iPhones fell from $839 to $809. This was due to the reduced price of the iPhone 11 by $50, so the drop in ASP was expected.

As per CIRP’s latest report, sales of higher storage variants of iPhones dropped in Q4 2019 compared to the same quarter of 2018. While more than two-thirds of iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro buyers opted for 256GB or 512GB storage variants, most customers who purchased the iPhone 11 or older models opted the 64GB variant.

These numbers aren’t official, though, as Apple doesn’t reveal sales figures of individual models. The Cupertino-based firm will officially report its financials for the previous quarter on January 28. Some additional information such as customers’ interest in Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ can be extracted from the company’s upcoming earnings call.

Our Take

Apple made huge improvements to its smartphones, especially in the camera department, bringing the Night Mode to all iPhone 11 models. The company also made improvements to the battery life of iPhones that were released last year, making them impressive upgrades compared to the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and the iPhone XR. So, an uptick was seen in sales figures.

[Via 9To5Mac]