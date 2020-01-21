6.7-inch iPhone 12 Will Have Bigger Camera Sensor than iPhone 11 Pro Max

Mac Otakara is out with a new report on Apple’s upcoming 2020 iPhones that is based on information received from the company’s suppliers. The report sheds light on the thickness and dimension of the upcoming iPhones. It also claims that these new iPhones will have the same “casing design” as the iPhone 11 series.

The report claims that all four iPhone models will feature OLED displays and Face ID. This is something that previous reports have also claimed including investor’s note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The 5.4-inch iPhone will have a height that is “midway between the iPhone SE and iPhone 8.” The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 model will have a height that’s midway between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. Lastly, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 model will be slightly taller than the iPhone 11 Pro Max. This iPhone variant will also have a thickness of around 7.4mm and its display bezel will only be 2mm thick. For comparison, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is 8.1mm thick.

The 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhones will feature a dual-camera system at the rear similar to the iPhone 11. The 6.7-inch iPhone will feature a triple-camera system that will include a bigger camera sensor found on the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

While today’s report gives us an idea about the size and dimensions of the 2020 iPhones, it will only make more sense once the renders of these devices leak. From whatever rumors say so far, it looks like Apple will be dividing its iPhone lineup into two this year. The 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhones will be the non-Pro models and feature a dual-camera system, while the second 6.1-inch model and the 6.7-inch iPhone will be the ‘pro’ models with a triple-camera system.

[Via Mac Otakara]