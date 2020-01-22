iPhone 9 Will Enter Mass Production in February Ahead of March Release

The iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 will go into mass production in February ahead of its rumored launch in March. The phone is being assembled by Hon Hai, Pegatron, and Wistron Corp.

The upcoming iPhone from Apple will be its first low-cost model after the iPhone SE which was released back in March 2016. While the iPhone XR/iPhone 11 was also termed as a ‘budget’ iPhone by many, its $600+ price tag still puts it out of reach for many.

The iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 will feature an iPhone 8-like design as leaked renders show. This will include a 4.7-inch display, Touch ID and chunky top and bottom bezels. To keep its price in check, the iPhone will lack Face ID and the TrueDepth camera system. Other specs include an A13 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM, and a single camera solution at the back.

It is unclear what Apple intends on calling this upcoming budget iPhone. It was widely expected that Apple would announce an iPhone SE successor this year, but the design and specs point to this budget iPhone being an iPhone 8 refresh.

The iPhone 9 is expected to cost around $400 which should help the device do well in price-conscious markets like India where Apple faces heavy competition from Chinese OEMs. It will also help the company seemingly reach its internal goal of shipping 200 million iPhones this year.

Last year, Apple reduced the price of the iPhone 11 by $50 to $699 which has led the device to do exceedingly well in markets like China, parts of Asia, and the US. The $400 iPhone 9 should also do well thanks to its low price tag and could be a good upgrade device for older iPhone users who are on a budget.

Are you looking forward to the $400 iPhone from Apple? Or are you disappointed that it is going to be notably bigger than the iPhone SE?

[Via Bloomberg]