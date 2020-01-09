iPhone Shipments Grew by 18% in China Thanks to iPhone 11

The popularity of iPhone 11 has led Apple’s market share in China to grow by 18.7% YoY.

The jump in iPhone sales comes after months of decline in sales in the region for Apple. The numbers have been calculated by Bloomberg based on government data and the Android smartphone shipments in China.

The iPhone maker’s shipments in China grew 18.7% year on year in December to roughly 3.18 million units, according to Bloomberg calculations based on government data on overall and Android device shipments. The increase marked an acceleration from the prior months, which were buoyed by the iPhone 11’s release in September. The numbers come from the China Academy of Information and Communication Technology, a government think tank.

The double digit growth in iPhone shipments is a positive sign for Apple ahead of the Chinese New Year later this month. Another reason why Apple is poised to have a bumper Chinese New Year is that Android OEMs are yet to launch their flagship phones of 2020.

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro marked a major improvement in camera, battery life, and overall performance which has made customers flock to them. The slightly lower pricing of the iPhone 11 compared to the iPhone XR has also played a major role in the smartphone’s success.

Apple has struggled in China over the last one year due to heavy competition from Chinese OEMs. The iPhone XS series was also an underwhelming upgrade as it failed to bring about noticeable improvements to camera and battery life. With the iPhone 11 series though, Apple managed to fix all such issues and catch up to its competition in the camera department.

[Via Bloomberg]