iPhone XR Owners on UK’s O2 Network Reporting Complete Loss of Signal Issue

A number of O2 customers in the UK have been facing connectivity issues on their iPhone XR. The network operator has also confirmed the issue and is working with Apple to resolve it as soon as possible.

It is unclear how many iPhone XR users on O2’s network are affected. The issue does not seem to affect all iPhone XR users on O2’s network but a sizeable portion definitely seems to be facing connectivity issues on their device. Some customers have found that restarting their iPhone seems to solve the issue temporarily, a fix that has also been suggested by O2.

“We’re working closely with our partners to resolve an intermittent issue affecting some of our customers using iPhone XR,” an O2 spokeswoman told the BBC.

The issue seems to be occurring for over two weeks now, with affected customers not getting any signal on their iPhone XR at all. As per O2, the issue started happening after the recent iOS 13.3.1 update from Apple.

To make up for the issue, O2 is offering selected customers with a month line rental for a month. Some customers who contacted Apple about this issue ended up getting upgraded to an iPhone 11 after paying the price difference between the two models. However, your luck might vary in this regard as other customers were simply told to wait while Apple and O2 worked on resolving the issue.

Given the issue has now been highlighted by the media, Apple will likely roll out a software update soon enough to it. The issue is quite a strange one for sure as it only seems to affect iPhone XR owners. Usually, it is Apple’s newest iPhones that face network issues when they are initially launched.

