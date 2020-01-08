You Can Jailbreak Apple TV 4K Using This Breakout Cable

Gizmite Design is selling a breakout cable for the Apple TV 4K that makes it easy to access the internal USB port of the streaming device and boot it into DFU mode. The cable will also allow you to jailbreak the Apple TV 4K.

This internal USB port is used by Apple technicians for debugging and repair purposes. However, the same port can also be used to put the streaming box into DFU mode after which it can be jailbroken using checkra1n.

The catch with this breakout cable is that it requires a bit of soldering to be installed. You will first have open your Apple TV 4K box and then solder the breakout cable to the internal pins — a process that will require you to have access to a number of tools like a soldering iron, a 30AWG Kynar wire, and more.

If you are interested, Gizmite has the complete tutorial on installing the Breakout cable on its website and then jailbreaking the Apple TV 4K. It’s definitely not for the faint of heart and requires one to have enough know-how on how to use soldering tools.

The breakout cable is available for a promotional price of $15 which increases to $25 from next week. Shipping the cable to the United States or other parts of the world will cost you another $10-$20.

This breakout cable is meant for Apple TV 4K owners who are really desperate to jailbreak it or who want to tinker around with the machine.

