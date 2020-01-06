JBL’s New AirPods Competitors Cost $100 and Come in Six Colors

JBL has released two new truly wireless earphones during the CES 2020 expo. One of them costs just $100 and comes in six colors. The other model costs $150 and both of them compete with the AirPods.

The JBL TUNE 220TWS is the company’s new affordable truly wireless earphones solution. They cost just $100, which is a full $59 less than the AirPods. They use a Bluetooth 5.0 chip but there’s no support for AAC or aptX. These earphones use 12.5mm drivers for ‘Pure Bass Sound’ and have an AirPods-like stem design.

They are compatible with Android as well as iOS devices and are compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Battery life is below par though, with the company claiming just three hours on a single charge, and 19 hours of battery life with the charging case. And they use an archaic micro USB charging port.

If you want a nicer design, longer battery life, and an up-to-date USB Type-C charging port, you should have a look at the JBL LIVE 300TWS earphones. They use a Bluetooth 5.0 chip as well and the buds last six hours on a single charge. With the charging case, they can last 14 hours more.

The JBL LIVE 300TWS come with plenty of ear tips and wing fins. They have ‘JBL Signature Sound’, stereo voice calls, instant access to voice assistants with taps, and sweat and water resistance. The My JBL app can be used to tweak audio tuning and customize it as per your liking.

More importantly, they have a mode that lets through ambient audio by using the company’s AmbientAware and TalkThru technologies. So, you can hear when people are talking to you without removing the earbuds. There’s still no support for AAC or aptX, and they depend on SBC, which is a shame.