Kuo: Apple to Launch All 5G iPhone Models in H2, 2020

In his latest research note, reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has once again re-iterated that Apple will be launching four 5G iPhones in the second half of 2020. All the models will support both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G depending on the variant and the region.

All the models will go on sale in the second half of 2020 itself and begin shipping to customers in late Q3 or early Q4. This report is contrary to an analyst note from last week which claimed that Apple will launch mmWave iPhones towards the end of 2020 or early 2021.

Kuo notes that Apple will launch the mmWave iPhones in five markets — the United States, Japan, Canada, Korea, and the United Kingdom. It is possible that the iPhone variants sold in these regions will have the sub-6GHz 5G connectivity disabled. He confirms that the development of 5G iPhones from Apple is going as per schedule.

mmWave offers the high speed and low latency that 5G promises but its signal gets easily blocked by buildings, walls, and even trees. On the other hand, sub-6GHz 5G offers slightly higher speeds than LTE+ but does not suffer from the same penetration issues as mmWave. Apple will be using Qualcomm’s X55 5G modem on all its 2020 iPhones.

Kuo has a more accurate track record when it comes to Apple predictions compared to other analysts. Now that he has doubled down on his original claim of Apple putting all 5G iPhones on sale at the same time, it is more than likely that this is what will happen until and unless Apple runs into some roadblock at the last minute.

[Via MacRumors]