Kuo Says Apple Could Launch Wireless Charging Mat, High-End Headphones, AirTags This Year

According to a new research note published by a well-known analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, in collaboration with TF International Securities, Apple is going to launch a bunch of new products in the first half of 2020, including a 4.7-inch iPhone, newer iPad Pro models, refreshed MacBook Pro and/or MacBook Air, high-end wireless headphones, a smaller wireless charging mat, and Ultra-Wideband tags.

Starting with the 4.7-inch iPhone, it is expected to be dubbed as the iPhone 9. Its design is said to be similar to that of the iPhone 8 series, meaning, it will have large bezels and a physical home button with Touch ID. The allegedly upcoming smartphone is expected to packs Apple’s A13 chipset and 3GB of RAM, and come with a price tag of around $399 for the base variant.

Coming to the iPad Pro, its upcoming variant is expected to feature a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 3D ToF camera for spatial awareness and AR. If Apple’s launch history is anything to go by, the future iPad Pro will have a new processor under the hood, a better screen quality, higher battery backup, new multitasking features, and hopefully a more compact design.

Moving on to the MacBooks, rumors suggest that Apple might launch a refreshed MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, or both, in the first quarter of 2020. The upcoming laptop model(s) are said to drop the butterfly keys in favor of the more traditional and much more reliable scissor-based keys. Expect the laptop(s) to use Intel’s latest 10nm-based Ice Lake CPUs.

As for the high-end wireless headphones, there isn’t much information regarding the product at the moment. However, Ming-Chi Kuo did claim that these headphones will have Bluetooth, which is only obvious, I guess. Recently, an iOS 13 code revealed that Apple is working on Powerbeats 4 TWS earphones. So, these might be the same ones that Kuo is talking about.

Then comes the wireless charger. If you recall, Apple had launched the AirPower charging mat that can charge multiple products simultaneously. Unfortunately, the product never made it to the market due to production issues. Well, maybe that is why Apple is considering to launch a smaller charging mat, a one that can actually be mass manufactured. So, Kuo may be right here.

Last but not the least, the Ultra-Wideband tags. Recently, a beta version of iOS suggested that Apple is developing a Tile-like portable tracker, codenamed B389, and possibly going to be called the AirTags. Going by the information we have so far, you can attach the AirTags to anything, such as keys, bags, etcetera, to track their location, so that you never lose them.

Kuo reports that while these products are expected to launch in the first half of 2020, the coronavirus outbreak may affect the launch timeline. If that is the case, the launches of these products might be pushed to the second quarter of 2020. What do you think about Apple’s upcoming products? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.