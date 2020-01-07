Leaked iPhone SE 2 Renders Show iPhone 8-like Design, Touch ID

The first renders of Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE 2, which might just be called the iPhone 9, have leaked. The renders show a device that looks very similar to the iPhone 8.

As per iGeeksblog, the iPhone SE 2 will roughly measure 138.5 x 67.4 x 7.8mm. The dimensions of the device are similar to the iPhone 8, though it is slightly thicker as the iPhone 8 had a 7.43mm thick waistline.

The renders confirm that the iPhone SE 2 will come with a 4.7-inch display, up from the 4-inch Retina display found on the iPhone SE. Additionally, the device will only feature a single camera at the back. Like other iPhones in Apple’s lineup, the iPhone SE 2 will miss out on a headphone jack which the original iPhone SE packed.

Compared to the iPhone 8, the only differentiating factor of the iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 will be the frosted glass back. Apple will presumably use the same frosted glass back on the iPhone SE 2 as it does on the iPhone 11 Pro lineup. The use of a glass back means that there is a possibility the iPhone SE 2 will support wireless charging.

The renders are inline with what reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had claimed about the iPhone SE 2. The device will have an iPhone 8-like design and feature Touch ID. Other alleged specs of the iPhone SE 2 include an A13 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM, and carry a starting price tag of $399. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone SE 2 towards the end of Q1 2020.







Our Take

These renders have all but confirmed that the iPhone SE 2 will indeed come with a 4.7-inch display making it substantially bigger than the iPhone SE. From the leaks, it looks like Apple is looking to replace the iPhone 8 with this updated model instead of the iPhone SE 2. Most iPhone SE owners are not going to be happy with the jump in screen size as it would compromise on the ergonomics of the device and make one-handed use difficult.

On the other hand, it can be argued that in this day and age, a smartphone with a 4-inch display would be simply too small and impractical.

Do you use an iPhone SE as your daily driver? If so, will you upgrade to the iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 if it comes with a bigger 4.7-inch display?

[Via iGeeksBlog]