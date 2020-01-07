Lenovo’s First Foldable PC, the ThinkPad X1 Fold, Launches in mid-2020 for $2,499

Last year in May, Lenovo previewed a foldable PC which it promised to release in 2020. That time has finally arrived as at CES 2020, the company has taken the wraps off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold — a foldable laptop.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold is largely the same device that Lenovo previewed last year. It features a 13.3-inch touchscreen 2K (2048 x 1536) OLED display with a 4:3 aspect ratio that supports pen input. There’s no word on Lenovo about the internal specs of the X1 Fold, though the company says it runs on Intel’s “hybrid technology” platform. The device is stated to offer up to 11 hours of battery life.

The display has been provided by LG and both companies have worked on it for over four years now. Lenovo is also confident about the reliability of the foldable display — something which has become of prime importance after the entire Galaxy Fold fiasco.

The Verge notes that while the middle of the foldable display has a crease, it cannot be easily seen in person. While the ThinkPad X1 Fold runs on Windows 10, Lenovo has customized it for the foldable display. The device will get the Windows 10X update later on which is meant specifically for foldable devices.

Lenovo came up with six different hinge designs and over 20 variations to create its multi-link torque hinge mechanism to better manage stress during fold actions.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold will ship in mid-2020 with a starting price tag of $2,499. A model of the device with optional 5G connectivity will also be available down the line.

Our Take

More than foldable smartphones, I think foldable laptops and tablets make a lot more sense. When traveling, one can fold the device so that it takes up less space and for typing or consuming large content, the device can be unfolded for more screen real estate. What are your thoughts on a foldable PC? Drop a comment and let us know!

