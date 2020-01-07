CES 2020: LG Bringing Apple TV App to Older 2018, 2019 TVs

At last year’s CES, LG confirmed that it is bringing AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to its 2019 smart TVs. At this year’s CES, LG has now announced that it is bringing Apple’s TV app to its TVs. The list includes not just the company’s new 2020 OLED and NanoCell TVs, but also the older 2018 and 2019 models.

LG’s initial move to limit AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to only its newer TV models was an odd one as Samsung and Vizio had released firmware updates to add the functionality to their older TVs. The move irked quite a few older LG TV owners who had spent thousands of dollars on it.

The Apple TV app will allow LG TV owners to subscribe to and watch content from Apple TV+ as well as Apple TV channels. They will also be able to access the iTunes store and access their iTunes movies library. LG’s press release does not mention when its 2018 and 2019 TVs will get the Apple TV app except for stating that it will be released “this year.”

LG also announced its 2020 NanoCell TV lineup at CES 2020 comprising of four 8K TVs with 75-inch and 65-inch screen sizes. The models meet the official 8K UHD standard from CTA. The company also announced its 2020 OLED ZX lineup which features 8K OLED TVs with 88-inch and 77-inch screen size. It also announced a new Gallery series of TVs featuring ultra-thin form factor and a thickness of just 20mm.