Apple Releases Second Developer Beta for macOS Catalina 10.15.3, watchOS 6.1.2, tvOS 13.3.1

Apple has released the second beta for macOS 10.15.3 for developers. The first beta for macOS Catalina 10.15.3 was released a month ago. As expected the second developer beta of macOS Catalina focusses on bug fixes and stability improvements. Furthermore, the company has also released second developer beta for watchOS 6.1.2 and second developer beta of tvOS 13.3.1.

At this point in time, it is not clear as to what improvements the new developers beta brings to macOS Catalina. In all likelihood, it will improve performance, security update and also squash all the bugs found in the previous version. A word of caution, please steer away from installing developer beta builds on your work laptop or a device that is your daily driver.

If you are already running macOS Catalina developer beta on your Mac, you will grab the latest beta by going to System Preferences -> Software Update.

Apple has also seeded the second beta for watchOS 6.1.2 to developers. Last month Apple released watchOS 6.1.1 update with bug fixes. In order to install you need to configure your Apple Watch and install the profile from Apple Developer Center. Once done the watchOS 6.1 beta can be downloaded and installed via the Apple Watch app on the iPhone. All you need to do is go to General> Software update. Meanwhile, this article will help you install watchOS 6 developer beta on your Apple Watch. lastly, the second developers’ beta of tvOS 13.3.1 is likely to focus on minor improvements and bug fixes.

Did you find any changes in the macOS Catalina 10.15.3 Developer Beta 2/watchOS 6.1.2/tvOS 13.3.3? Let us know in the comments below.