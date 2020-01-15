Microsoft’s Chromium-Based Edge Browser Is Now Available To Download For macOS

Microsoft is trying to breathe a new life into its web browser by ditching the homegrown browser engine in favor of Chromium. The new Edge browser is now available to download and install on all macOS computers.

The Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser can now be installed on macOS and Windows 10 computers. Microsoft released the stable version of its new web browser on its website earlier today. The web browser is also available for Android and iOS devices. Prior to the release of the stable build of Edge, the beta version had been available for macOS for several months.

Apart from switching from EdgeHTML to Chromium browser engine, the new Edge browser also brings a fresh, new logo. Microsoft has its own extensions store, but it is also compatible with Chrome extensions from Google’s store. That’s the beauty of using Chromium, the most widely-used web browsing engine in the world. Microsoft says that switching to Chromium offers better compatibility, improved performance, and less fragmentation for developers.

The new browser offers users three different levels of tracking prevention. It also comes with various UI customization features, a built-in Bing search, a Handoff-like Windows Timeline feature, and an Internet Explorer mode for viewing older web pages. It also comes with the Collections feature, which allows users to collect images and content from the web in a central place. Right now, it is missing features like extensions and history sync. Microsoft plans on maintaining three different builds of the browser: Canary, Dev, and Beta.

The next stable update to the Microsoft Edge browser will be released sometime next month. For Windows 10 users, the Chromium-based Edge browser will fully replace the earlier version over the next few months. You can download the browser from the link embedded below.

Our Take

Microsoft took a huge step by switching to the Chromium web browsing engine. Added features like better privacy controls, Collections, compatibility with Chrome extensions, and more will attract users. However, only time will say how many users switch from Chrome or Safari on macOS.

Have you used the new Edge browser on iOS or macOS? How has your experience been? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Download Microsoft Edge For macOS]