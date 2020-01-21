Navy Blue Rumored To Replace Midnight Green With iPhone 12

It is being rumored that Apple might bring a new color to the upcoming iPhones so that you can flaunt your brand new iPhone and differentiate them from older models, come holiday 2020.

According to well-known YouTuber EverythingApplePro, Apple is planning to introduce the Navy Blue color for the upcoming iPhone models. This information comes by the way of Max Weinbach from XDA Developers, who has been leaking a lot of Galaxy S20 series related information even before its official announcement on February 11.

Apparently, the Navy Blue color will be available only for the Pro models (possibly named iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max), similar to how the Midnight Green is exclusive to the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Take this information with a pinch of salt, though, as we can’t be certain about it, especially since Max Weinbach is not reported when it comes to leaks related to Apple products.

A video detailing the Navy Blue color has been published by EverythingApplePro on his YouTube channel. You can have a look at the rumored new color in the video that’s embedded below. To us, it looks quite stunning, and it would be great if the iPhone maker actually brings it to the market. However, we think that Apple might not do that later this year.

The 2020 iPhones are rumored be released in both 4G and 5G variants. The 5G variants of the upcoming iPhones would reportedly be compatible with sub-6GHz and mmWave technologies so that buyers get access to 5G networks reliably.

Did you like the Navy Blue color? Would you buy it if Apple launches its next iPhones in this color? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Via EverythingApplePro]