Apple Starts Selling OtterSpot Stackable Wireless Charger, Mophie Powerstation, Other Accessories

Apple has added a bunch of new wireless charging accessories to its online store. The latest addition comes from brands like OtterBox, Mophie, Belkin, Native Union and Promise Technology.

The Otterbox Stackable Wireless charging system seems like the most interesting of the lot. Launched last year, the OtterSpot Stackable wireless system resembles a restaurant buzzer, however, it is much more than that. The stackable charging system from Otterbox is aimed at people who use more than one device that supports wireless charging.

Each additional stack packs in 5,000mAh battery capacity and comes with its own Qi charging coil. If you want to charge more devices all you need to do is add extra charging discs. The OtterSpot is priced at $129.99 and each additional battery disc is priced at $69.95. Furthermore, the 36W charging base is capable of charging two battery discs without any drop in charging speeds. Three new RAID storage systems from Promise Technology figure out in the list. You also get to see 10.2-inch iPad cases from STM and Native Union.

Moving on, Mophie’s Powerstation Plus XL battery pack is now exclusively available on the Apple online store. The 8,000 mAh battery pack comes with USB-C to Micro-B and USB-C to Mini DisplayPort and is priced at $99.95.

Apple has also begun selling two battery packs from Udio Labs (6000 mAh and 10,000 mAh) . The list also includes Belkin BOOST CHARGE power adapters priced at $39.95 for the single 18W USB-C variant and $44.95 for dual 18W USB-C and 12W USB-A variant.

Which accessories listed above excites you the most? Let us know in the comments below.