New Fantastical Calendar App for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac Brings Refreshed Design, Dark Mode Support

A new, completely redesigned version of your favorite calendar app Fantastical was launched today. With a design and support for dark mode, the company has shifted to a subscription-based model.

Fantastical has been the most favorite and the best third-party calendar app for Apple’s devices, including the iPad, iPhone, Macs, and the Watch. Flexibits, the developer of the app, has now released a brand new version (3.0) of Fantastical. Apart from the refreshed design, the new app brings support for dark mode, file and photo attachments, tasks, team calendars, and more.

The company has also shifted from a one-time purchase to a subscription payment model. Since it’s a universal app, you don’t need to pay for each platform. And the core parts of the calendar app are free for all. If you pay the subscription fee, you get additional features. The premium subscription costs $4.99 per month or $3.33 per month when billed annually. If you’ve been using Fantastical 2, you can get a free upgrade

There’s weather integration (via Accuweather) into the app, so you can plan your days and travel in advance. Then there’s support for team calendars so you can work in harmony with your team. You can also subscribe to interesting calendars such as sports events, matches, TV show timings, astronomical events, and more.

The app has always been famous for understanding natural language to create events quickly, and the new version of the app is faster than ever in that regard. It now also offers auto-complete suggestions. The Calendar Sets feature, which was introduced with Fantastical 2.0, is now even better and lets you switch between sets like family and work.

If you use other calendar services like iCloud, Google Calendar, Office 365, Meetup, and Todoist, you can sync those, too. All the settings and calendar entries sync across all your devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and the Apple Watch.

Fantastical first started as a simple menu bar app for the Mac, and then it was released as a standalone app for the iPhone. Later, the company released iPad and watchOS apps. If the built-in calendar app on iOS, iPadOS, and Mac are not enough for you, Fantastical can be your best choice. You can download it from the link below.

