Nomad’s New Leather Case for AirPods Pro Is Both Rugged and Premium

Popular Apple accessory maker Nomad has launched new rugged cases specially designed for AirPods Pro. Nomad had already launched similar cases for the AirPods and has now extended the lineup for AirPods Pro.

Nomad’s AirPods Pro case comes dressed in polycarbonate shell covered with Horween leather. The AirPods Pro case is available in black or brown color options. As far as the inside is concerned, the case offers a layer of protection and comes with an opening meant for the charging indicator light. In other words, AirPods Pro case charging indicator light will be visible even after using a rugged case.

Nomad also offers a wrist strap alongside an attachment point. We have seen numerous cases of people misplacing the AirPods case. The wrist strap will ensure that you don’t misplace the AirPods Pro case. A soft finish at the back houses the button and makes it easy to pair AirPods Pro with iPhone without having to remove the case. As expected the case offers an opening for the lightning port. It is also worth noting that Nomad’s case will still allow AirPods Pro to be charged via Qi chargers.

AirPods Pro rugged case is priced at $35 and can be purchased from the Nomad website. If you are on a lookout for premium AirPods Pro case then perhaps Nomad Rugged is the best bet. Rugged features and premium look rarely go hand in hand, however, this is not the case with this particular AirPods Pro case. Apple AirPods battery case doesn’t come cheap and costs $89. It is worth investing in a rugged case or even better you can pay $29 and get AppleCare+ for AirPods Pro.