People Facing Problems with App Store Purchases, Subscription Access Due to Apple Outage

If you are facing issues while making purchases via the App Store or other Apple services, you’re not alone. It seems like an outage has affected the company’s online services.

Users of Apple’s online services have been facing issues related in purchases apps and managing services, starting from 11 AM Eastern Time. People are facing problems in accessing subscriptions to Apple Arcade, Apple Music, and Apple TV+. The company seems to be examining this issue and trying to fix the problem from its end.

People have started posting screenshots of their iPhones and devices when they were unable to access services or purchase apps. As you can see in the image below, the iPhone is throwing “The iTunes Store is unable to process purchases at this time. Please try again later” error.

Apple Insider is reporting that one of its readers contacted them, stating that it could be a system-wide outage as they spent more than fifteen minutes waiting on the line trying to contact the company’s support. It doesn’t appear to be a regional problem as users in the US and the UK have faced the same problem today.

When we checked Apple’s System Status page, it mentioned ongoing problems related to the App Store. Other services such as iCloud, Mail Drop, Schoolwork, and Screen Time were affected as well, but the iPhone maker seems to have resolved those issues.

[Via Apple Insider, Apple System Status, Twitter]