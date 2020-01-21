Play Golf Anywhere With This Portable Golf Game [Deals Hub]

It’s rare to find a game that lets you be productive at the same time. But that’s where PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick comes in, letting you play golf and improve your game while having fun. This golf simulator package is available now in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for $200 today with promo code: GOLF20.

Phigolf has a state-of-the-art sensor and swing that lets you play golf at home or in the office as you wish. It’s portable and easy to set up no matter where you go, with the option to screen mirror on a smart TV to allow you to escape with breath-taking graphics of world famous golf courses. While you play you’ll also be upping your golf game thanks to the swing trainer included in the Phigolf WGT Edition. And if you want to get a game going with pals there’s even a multiplayer mode for that!

Play golf whenever you please with PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick. Get it in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for $200 today with promo code “GOLF20” at checkout.

Prices subject to change.